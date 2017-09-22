Nearly 2,800 Migrants have Arrived in Greece so Far this Month
Almost 500 refugees and migrants arrived on the shores of Greece’s northern Aegean islands this week, taking the number of such arrivals since the beginning of September to nearly 2,800. The majority arrived on Lesvos, Ekathimerini writes.
The island’s mayor, Spyros Galinos, wrote to the European Commission and the Greek government earlier this week warning them about overcrowding at facilities for refugees on Lesvos and calling for some people to be transferred to the mainland.
A total of 1,619 migrants and refugees have arrived on the island since the start of September.
