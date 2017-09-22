Bulgaria Celebrates Independence Day

The old Bulgarian capital Veliko Tarnovo is famous for its mediaeval fortresses, located on the Tsarevets and Trapezitsa hills. File photo

On Thursday, Bulgarians celebrate the 108th anniversary of the proclamation of independence of the country. September 22 has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1900.

With the act of September 22, 1908, Bulgaria rejects the political vassal dependency on the Ottoman Empire – a result of the decisions at Congress of Berlin in 1878 – and becomes a sovereign state, equal to other European countries.

The act becomes possible after the Russian-Turkish War of 1877-78. It is only 30 years later, after the revolution of the Young Turks in the Ottoman Empire, that Bulgaria can claim its independence.

The decision to proclaim independence is taken in August, 1908 at a meeting between Knyaz (Prince Regnant) Ferdinand and the Prime Minister Alexander Malinov in Hungary. On September 22, 1908, in Tarnovo, Bulgaria is proclaimed a kingdom and Ferdinand I becomes the king of Bulgarians. Tarnovo is chosen especially in order to show continuity with the mediaeval Bulgarian state.



Bulgaria is officially recognised on April 6, 1909 by the Ottoman Empire and, within the next ten days, by European powers.

Traditionally, the biggest celebrations are held in Tarnovo. These start early in the morning and continue throughout the day.