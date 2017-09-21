These 50 Mobile Apps Drain Money From Your Phone (LIST)
Experts have warned of malicious software that secretly drains money from users' accounts against fake services.
The shocking thing is that millions of people take it down alone, and it is entirely voluntary. The reason - this malicious virus (also called malware) is hidden in at least 50 mobile apps in the Google Play store, Nova TV reported.
"ExpensiveWall" software is designed to steal money from smartphone owners without even suspecting it. According to the researchers at Check Point, the dangerous program was downloaded 4.2 million times.
Here are some of the apps:
I Love Fliter
Tool Box Pro
X WALLPAPER
Horoscope
X Wallpaper Pro
Beautiful Camera
Color Camera
Love Photo
Tide Camera
Charming Camera
Horoscope
DIY Your Screen
ดวง 12 ราศี Lite
Safe locker
Wifi Booster
Cool Desktop
Tool Box Pro
Useful Desktop
ดวง 12 ราศี Lite
Horoscope2.0
Yes Star
Shiny Camera
Simple Camera
Smiling Camera
Universal Camera
Amazing Toolbox
Easy capture
Memory Doctor
Tool Box Pro
Reborn Beauty
Joy Photo
Fancy Camera
Amazing Photo
Amazing Camera
Super Wallpaper
DD Player
Fascinating Camera
Universal Camera
Cream Camera
Looking Camera
DD Weather
Global Weather
Love Fitness
Pretty Pictures
Cool Wallpapers
Beauty Camera
Love locker
Real Star
Magic Camera
Wonder Camera
Funny Camera
Easy Camera
Smart Keyboard
Travel Camera
Photo Warp
Lovely Wallpaper
Lattice Camera
Quick Charger
Up Camera
Photo Power
HDwallpaper
Wonderful Games
BI File Manager
Wallpapers HD
Beautiful Video-Edit your Memory
Wonderful Cam
Ringtone
Exciting Games
Replica Adventure
GG Player
Love Camera
Oneshot Beautify
Pretty Camera
CuteCamera
Cartoon Camera-stylish, clean
Art Camera
Amazing Video
Fine Photo
Infinity safe
Magical Horoscope
Toolbox
Cute Belle
CartoonWallpaper
Ringtone
Best Camera
Colorful Locker
Light Keyboard
Safe Privacy
Enjoy Wallpaper
File Manager
Fancy locker
Cute Puzzle
Smile Keyboard
Vitality Camera
Lock Now
Fancy Camera
Useful Camera
Vitality Camera
Sec Transfer
Lock Now
Magic Filter
Funny Video
Amazing Gamebox
Super locker
Music Player
Source: Expert.bg
