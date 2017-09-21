These 50 Mobile Apps Drain Money From Your Phone (LIST)

Experts have warned of malicious software that secretly drains money from users' accounts against fake services.

The shocking thing is that millions of people take it down alone, and it is entirely voluntary. The reason - this malicious virus (also called malware) is hidden in at least 50 mobile apps in the Google Play store, Nova TV reported.

"ExpensiveWall" software is designed to steal money from smartphone owners without even suspecting it. According to the researchers at Check Point, the dangerous program was downloaded 4.2 million times.

Here are some of the apps:

I Love Fliter

Tool Box Pro

X WALLPAPER

Horoscope

X Wallpaper Pro

Beautiful Camera

Color Camera

Love Photo

Tide Camera

Charming Camera

Horoscope

DIY Your Screen

ดวง 12 ราศี Lite

Safe locker

Wifi Booster

Cool Desktop

Tool Box Pro

Useful Desktop

ดวง 12 ราศี Lite

Horoscope2.0

Yes Star

Shiny Camera

Simple Camera

Smiling Camera

Universal Camera

Amazing Toolbox

Easy capture

Memory Doctor

Tool Box Pro

Reborn Beauty

Joy Photo

Fancy Camera

Amazing Photo

Amazing Camera

Super Wallpaper

DD Player

Fascinating Camera

Universal Camera

Cream Camera

Looking Camera

DD Weather

Global Weather

Love Fitness

Pretty Pictures

Cool Wallpapers

Beauty Camera

Love locker

Real Star

Magic Camera

Wonder Camera

Funny Camera

Easy Camera

Smart Keyboard

Travel Camera

Photo Warp

Lovely Wallpaper

Lattice Camera

Quick Charger

Up Camera

Photo Power

HDwallpaper

Wonderful Games

BI File Manager

Wallpapers HD

Beautiful Video-Edit your Memory

Wonderful Cam

Ringtone

Exciting Games

Replica Adventure

GG Player

Love Camera

Oneshot Beautify

Pretty Camera

CuteCamera

Cartoon Camera-stylish, clean

Art Camera

Amazing Video

Fine Photo

Infinity safe

Magical Horoscope

Toolbox

Cute Belle

CartoonWallpaper

Ringtone

Best Camera

Colorful Locker

Light Keyboard

Safe Privacy

Enjoy Wallpaper

File Manager

Fancy locker

Cute Puzzle

Smile Keyboard

Vitality Camera

Lock Now

Fancy Camera

Useful Camera

Vitality Camera

Sec Transfer

Lock Now

Magic Filter

Funny Video

Amazing Gamebox

Super locker

Music Player







Source: Expert.bg