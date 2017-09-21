Intensified Police checks During the European Day Without a Road Death

Intensified police checks are being carried out across Europe on 21st of September - the European Day without a Road Death.

A large-scale operation is organized by the Trafic Police in South-West Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad. Larger number of traffic police teams will patrol on Struma motorway, main road E-79 and the villages and towns in Blagoevgrad district.

During the 24-hour exercise, road traffic police officers will monitor the compliance with speed limits, alcohol and drug use, and risky overtaking.

Inspector Danail Stoitsov says that head-on collisions usually leave no survivors or very rarely people survice. "That is why we advise drivers to be extra careful, drive with patience and to observe road traffic rules.

According to pedestrians, the specialised operatrions on the road and tougher sanctions influence the behaviour of the drivers and they driver safer.