''Information Services'' Will Develop the Website of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

''Information Services'' AD will develop the website of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The company was the only contractor candidate'', says the Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Lilyana Pavlova, reported BGNES.

"Development, design and technical support of an Internet site and mobile application for the needs of the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018; providing hosting and streaming "was extended by three days, the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU announced.

The site will allow people to watch directly or record open debates via live streaming. The portal will connect with the accreditation system through which journalists wishing to visit the events of the presidency calendar will register. Access to it will be free, as well as all published articles, documents, press releases, photos and videos. A mobile app will be developed to complement its role as the main source of information for the Presidency

Bulgaria wants its presidency to be the Balkan presidency. "For us this is, let’s call it, the priority of priorities. We want a clear road map for each Balkan state, with clear opportunities when certain steps are made. Thus we give a clear sign to the citizens of the Balkans that the European Union will have a fair and open plan for them," Pavlova said. There are two important priorities in this direction: stability on the Balkans and security, including energy, road, air, digital security, etc. Balkan citizens should feel the European connectivity. Minister Pavlova hopes for a clear plan for each Balkan state by May 2018, according to Focus News Agancy.



All important sessions during the presidency will be held in Bulgarian language to make it known, she added. Two days ago the minister signed a contract for an agreement with the Directorate General for Interpretation to secure the interpreting services.



Experts from the Sofia University will also provide assistance. Special funding will be allocated for the training of skilful Bulgarian translators.