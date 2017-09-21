Uzbekistan Opens Market for Bulgarian Foods

The possibilities for encouragement of the trade and bilateral investments between Bulgaria and Uzbekistan were discussed by the presidents of the two countries, Rumen Radev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during their meeting in New York City yesterday.

The news has been announced by the press office of the Bulgarian President.

They agreed that a government delegation of Uzbekistan should come to Sofia in the near future to pave the way for an official visit of President Mirziyoyev and the organization of a bilateral business forum, aimed at encouraging the trade and economic partnership between Bulgaria and Uzbekistan.

President Radev said Bulgaria should be part of the dynamic economic development of the Central Asia.

President Mirziyoyev on his part welcomed the return of Bulgarian goods and foods on the Uzbekistani market and emphasized its country's readiness to export raw materials and high added value products to the EU via Bulgaria.

Source: standartnews.com