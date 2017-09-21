Car-Free Day in Downtown Sofia on September 22
On September 22, 2017, Friday, Sofia joins the traditional European-Free Day initiative, Car-Free Day, within the framework of the European Mobility Week, reported bTV.
From 8:00 to 7:00 pm, the center of Sofia will be closed for entry of cars in the blue parking area - the limited area will be between "Vasil Levski" Blvd., "Patriarh Evtimii" Blvd., ''Hristo Botev'' Blvd., ''Alexander Stamboliiski Blvd.," ''Knyaz Alexander Dondukov'' Blvd., ''Georgi Sava Rakovski'' Str., ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd., with the exception of the border streets and boulevards. The ban excludes vehicles serving the event, as well as cars of mass public transport and wedding cars and cars of residents.
From 00:00 to 19:00 hours it is forbidden to stay and park the road vehicles as follows:
- ''Vitosha'' Blvd between "Alabin" Street and "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd .;
- "Kn. Alexander I ";
- ''Lege'' Street;
- ''Saborna'' Str., between "St. Nedelya'' square and ''Lege'' Street.
