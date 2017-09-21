Car-Free Day in Downtown Sofia on September 22

Society | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 15:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Car-Free Day in Downtown Sofia on September 22 bTV

On September 22, 2017, Friday, Sofia joins the traditional European-Free Day initiative, Car-Free Day, within the framework of the European Mobility Week, reported bTV.

From 8:00 to 7:00 pm, the center of Sofia will be closed for entry of cars in the blue parking area - the limited area will be between "Vasil Levski" Blvd., "Patriarh Evtimii" Blvd., ''Hristo Botev'' Blvd., ''Alexander Stamboliiski Blvd.," ''Knyaz Alexander Dondukov'' Blvd., ''Georgi Sava Rakovski'' Str., ''Tsar Osvoboditel'' Blvd., with the exception of the border streets and boulevards. The ban excludes vehicles serving the event, as well as cars of mass public transport and wedding cars and cars of residents.

From 00:00 to 19:00 hours it is forbidden to stay and park the road vehicles as follows:

- ''Vitosha'' Blvd between "Alabin" Street and "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd .;
-  "Kn. Alexander I ";
- ''Lege'' Street;
- ''Saborna'' Str., between "St. Nedelya'' square and ''Lege'' Street.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car free day, cars, sofia, downtown Sofia, capital
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria