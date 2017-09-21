Sofia Municipality is Planting a New Forest

Over 1500 trees will be planted in Sofia. The landscaping will be both in the central part of the city and in the inter-building spaces and schools. Climate-resistant trees are planted, such as clear, silver linden, red oak. The species have been chosen by experts from the University of Forestry, assured the Municipality of Sofia, DARIK reported.

Following the central boulevards, the campaign will cover gradually smaller streets and will continue the schedule in inter-block spaces and parks.



The campaign will continue with landscaping in yards of schools and kindergartens under the slogan "My Green School". The Sofia Municipality team will turn to the school and kindergarten managements to create an internal organization and thus include students in planting.



Deputy Mayor of Ecology Ioana Hristova stated that she was working on a new forest between the Lyulin and Suhodol districts. The forest will have an area of ​​225 acres and is expected to be planted with 125,000 trees within three afforestation seasons.

The initiative will also attract volunteers - Sofia citizens to be involved in the planting process. The materials will be provided by the Sofia Municipality.