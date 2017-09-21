More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya
Source: Twitter
More than 100 migrants are missing after a boat sinking west of the Libyan coast, AFP reports, citing a Libyan navy spokesman.
Rescuers have saved at least seven survivors from the waters, the spokesman said.
There are no further details about the incident
