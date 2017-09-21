More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya

Society » INCIDENTS | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya Source: Twitter

More than 100 migrants are missing after a boat sinking west of the Libyan coast, AFP reports, citing a Libyan navy spokesman.

Rescuers have saved at least seven survivors from the waters, the spokesman said. 

There are no further details about the incident 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boat, sinking. missing, Libya
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria