Erdogan: Turkey is taking Steps for the Acquiring of Ballistic Missiles

Turkey takes steps to buy ballistic missiles to protect its citizens shared the Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who participates in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, said BTA.

A day ago, the Turkish head of state said he was continuing Ankara's talks with Moscow to buy C-400 missile systems. "If there are C-400 missiles in Syria near us, I will try to acquire them as well as, including the C-500. If we can not buy weapons from NATO, we will find another way to do that, "Erdogan said.

The Turkish president announced on September 12 that Turkey had paid Russia a deposit for the purchase of the Russian C-400 Chernobyl Missile System, despite objections from NATO allies. 

