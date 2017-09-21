Merkel's Party Dips in Poll but Still Way Ahead Before Sunday Vote

World » EU | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 13:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Merkel's Party Dips in Poll but Still Way Ahead Before Sunday Vote facebook profile

Angela Merkel’s conservatives dropped one percentage point in a poll released on Thursday, three days before a German election in which the chancellor is expected to win a fourth term, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained two points, Reuters reported.

The GMS poll put Merkel’s bloc on 37 percent with her main opponent, the Social Democrats (SDP), unchanged on 22 percent.
The AfD, poised to enter the Bundestag lower house for the first time, rose to 10 percent with the pro-business Free Democrats and radical Left both on 9 percent and Greens on 8 percent.

Adding an element of uncertainty, however, the poll put the number of non-voters or undecideds at 34 percent, higher than the 29 percent who did not vote in the last election four years ago

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Social Democrats, Germany, Berlin, Angela Merkel, elections
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria