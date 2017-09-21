NIMH: Cold Weather with Rain in Some Areas

Business | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 13:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Cold Weather with Rain in Some Areas pixabay.com

Today there will be moderate to strong wind from West-Northwest, substantial clouds in many regions of the country and rains in some areas, mainly in Southern Bulgaria.

The weather will be cold with maximum temperatures of 19-24 degrees in most places, in Sofia around 18 degrees.

This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by  FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will increase during the day, getting close to the average level for September.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: autumn, weather, cold, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria