NIMH: Cold Weather with Rain in Some Areas

Today there will be moderate to strong wind from West-Northwest, substantial clouds in many regions of the country and rains in some areas, mainly in Southern Bulgaria.



The weather will be cold with maximum temperatures of 19-24 degrees in most places, in Sofia around 18 degrees.



This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



The atmospheric pressure will increase during the day, getting close to the average level for September.