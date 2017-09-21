Hospitals in Switzerland will Supply Medicines with Drones

In a month, hospitals in Switzerland will be equipped with a revolutionary medicine delivery system, said Mashable.com.

In March this year, the government of the country gave permission to US-based Matternet, based in Menlo Park, California, to operate a logistics network for drones over densely populated cities. This enables the company to test its devices and now, together with local healthcare providers, offer a unique new system.

Everything revolves around the special station - Matternet Station - where the drones land, load their shipment and charge their batteries and head for the destination. All this will happen through a simple smartphone application.

In addition to transporting rare drugs to remote hospitals, the system will be able to deliver any shipments in different directions.

Here is an example - if a patient is in a remote location and needs urgent blood transfusion and the on-site test does not show his blood group, there has been only one solution so far. The hospital sends a car or even a taxi to take a more serious equipment to the place and get the results. This is expensive and inefficient, especially in areas with heavy traffic.

In the beginning, the network will only be available for several hospitals, but in the next year the developers hope to develop it across the whole of Switzerland.

Matternet are working on similar projects with Doctors Without Borders, who also need fast and cheap transport of medications to hard to reach places. They plan to develop the system in other countries as well.