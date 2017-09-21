Border officers will receive the right to conduct investigations. This was voted by the MPs with the amendments to the law on the Ministry of Interior proposed by the Council of Ministers. The border guards will be able to conduct operative-search actions and conduct investigations, Deputy Interior Minister Krassimir Tsipov explained, Darik informed.



"They do not receive new rights except in the territory of the border zone and they will be able to carry out operative-search activities and investigative activities on the territory of the whole country. This proposal is based on the Border Police Directorate General because at the moment, due to the increased migratory pressure, various cases have been identified in which the investigation starts in the territory of the border area and when the illegal migrants pass to the territory of the Regional Directorate, the entire investigation must be transferred to the relevant competent authority.

We do not see any sense in that. It is better to allow the creation of joint teams to conduct search and investigation activities between the Border Police and regional police authorities of district directorates, "Tsipov said.