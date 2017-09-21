Tension in Barcelona after the Arrest of the Catalan Deputy Prime Minister

Tension in Barcelona after the arrests of the Catalan Deputy Prime Minister and another 13 senior civil servants. They were detained by the authorities in an attempt to stop the referendum on separating Catalonia.

Thousands went out to protest in various cities in Catalonia to support the referendum and were detained by the authorities, informs bTV.

The law enforcement agencies used force to disperse the crowd in Barcelona, with arrests.

Regional Prime Minister Carles Puccemon said the referendum would take place and blamed central power in totalitarianism.