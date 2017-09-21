The Mobile Operator Mtel will have a New Name

Mtel will have a new name, at the request of its owner, Telekom Austria Group. The company announces that it is changing its brand strategy and will introduce a unified policy for all the markets it is in.

This was announced in an official press release of the Austrian telecom.

The new name will be A1 - under the brand name in Austria. The new name was first introduced in Slovenia, and after successful implementation, the Austrian telecom decided to apply it to its other companies as well.

They are Croatian, Serbian and Macedonian operators - VIP, Belarusian Velcom and Bulgarian Mtel.

The introduction of a single brand will cost EUR 350 million to the Austrian telecom, and this will affect the financial results for the next three years.

The total number of customers of Telekom Austria Group is 24 million people. The company's revenue for 2016 is EUR 4.21 billion. 

