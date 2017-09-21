Doping Scandal in the Champions League

Shakhtar (Donetsk) captain Dario Srna gave a positive doping test after the first round of the group stage of the Champions League - in a 2:1 win against Napoli, inform the media in Italy. They refer to the Ukrainian edition of "Sportika", according to which Srna did not pass the test for banned substances after the match last week.

35-year-old right back missed Shakhtar's match in the local championship against Chernomorets (Odessa) (0:0), but coach Paulo Fonseca denied it was linked to a possible positive doping test.

UEFA has not yet commented on the case.