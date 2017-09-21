Today, the Trade Agreement CETA Between Canada and EU Comes into Force

Today, the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, CETA, comes into force, BNT reports.

The agreement provides European businesses with new export opportunities. In addition, CETA will allow companies to save EUR 590 million from customs duties. This would be particularly useful for smaller companies, they will save time and money by avoiding duplicate product testing requirements, long customs procedures and costly legal costs, says National Television.

So far, the agreement will be implemented in advance until it has been endorsed by the parliaments of all EU countries. CETA has received the approval of the European Council and the European Parliament.