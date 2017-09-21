Today, the Trade Agreement CETA Between Canada and EU Comes into Force

Business | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today, the Trade Agreement CETA Between Canada and EU Comes into Force Source: Twitter

Today, the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union, CETA, comes into force, BNT reports.

The agreement provides European businesses with new export opportunities. In addition, CETA will allow companies to save EUR 590 million from customs duties. This would be particularly useful for smaller companies, they will save time and money by avoiding duplicate product testing requirements, long customs procedures and costly legal costs, says National Television.

So far, the agreement will be implemented in advance until it has been endorsed by the parliaments of all EU countries. CETA has received the approval of the European Council and the European Parliament.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CETA, trade agreement, EU, canada
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria