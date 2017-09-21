Skopje will Remove Alexander the Great as a Name of their National Airport

The Macedonian government may change the name of the Skopje airport, now called "Alexander the Great", after the local elections, the German newspaper Frankfurter Algemaine Zeitung said.

The airport may be given a geographical name or the name of Mother Teresa, predicts the newspaper, which commented on the dispute between Skopje and Athens about the name of Bulgaria's southwest neighbor. Athens considers the name of the airport and other similar names from antiquity provocative.

Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told the newspaper that the antiquity policy of the previous government would not continue and that "we do not need hundreds of monuments to feel like proud Macedonians."

Nicola Gruevski's government started in 2009 to implement the Skopje-2014 project, which completely changed the city's appearance with monuments of different ages. The aim was to highlight the majesty of Macedonian history.