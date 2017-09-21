The President of South Korea Promised a Secure Winter Olympics

South Korea's president Moon Jae-in has assured that the winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February next year will not be jeopardized despite tense relations with the DPRK. He met with the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach at the UN General Assembly in New York.

In recent weeks, North Korea has fired several missiles, and some flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido on Friday. The tension is expected to rise even after Moon's speech to the UN, where he will most likely call for new sanctions against the DPRK. However, the head of state believes that the situation will not affect the security of the Olympic Games.

"We are well aware of the concerns of the International Olympic Committee and the whole world about the Korean Peninsula." Successful hosting of the Olympics will erase all security concerns and show the world the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, "Moon said during a meeting with Bach.

The South Korean president recalled that the country had successfully hosted the summer games in Seoul in 1988, although at the time there were similar concerns.

During the meeting, Bach noted the "significant progress" of the hosts in the preparations for the games, and he also said he hopes North Korean athletes to qualify for the games.