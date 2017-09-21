The President of South Korea Promised a Secure Winter Olympics

Sports | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 12:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The President of South Korea Promised a Secure Winter Olympics Source: Twitter

South Korea's president Moon Jae-in has assured that the winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February next year will not be jeopardized despite tense relations with the DPRK. He met with the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach at the UN General Assembly in New York.

In recent weeks, North Korea has fired several missiles, and some flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido on Friday. The tension is expected to rise even after Moon's speech to the UN, where he will most likely call for new sanctions against the DPRK. However, the head of state believes that the situation will not affect the security of the Olympic Games.

"We are well aware of the concerns of the International Olympic Committee and the whole world about the Korean Peninsula." Successful hosting of the Olympics will erase all security concerns and show the world the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, "Moon said during a meeting with Bach.

The South Korean president recalled that the country had successfully hosted the summer games in Seoul in 1988, although at the time there were similar concerns.

During the meeting, Bach noted the "significant progress" of the hosts in the preparations for the games, and he also said he hopes North Korean athletes to qualify for the games.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: South Korea, Winter Olympics, 2018
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria