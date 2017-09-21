South Korea will Send Humanitarian Aid to North Korea

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: South Korea will Send Humanitarian Aid to North Korea Source: Twitter

South Korea has approved a plan to send USD 8 million in humanitarian aid to North Korea, the South Korean reunification minister, Cho Ming-gion, said, reported by Sega. 

"We have repeatedly stated that we will continue to send humanitarian aid to North Korea in view of the poor conditions in which children and pregnant women live there despite political problems," he said.

UN enforced new sanctions a few days ago against North Korea after its sixth nuclear test earlier this month, Reuters recalls. North American food will be shipped to children and pregnant women worth USD 4.5 million and vaccines and pharmaceuticals worth USD 3.5 million.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: South Korea, North Korea, humanitarian aid
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria