South Korea will Send Humanitarian Aid to North Korea

South Korea has approved a plan to send USD 8 million in humanitarian aid to North Korea, the South Korean reunification minister, Cho Ming-gion, said, reported by Sega.

"We have repeatedly stated that we will continue to send humanitarian aid to North Korea in view of the poor conditions in which children and pregnant women live there despite political problems," he said.

UN enforced new sanctions a few days ago against North Korea after its sixth nuclear test earlier this month, Reuters recalls. North American food will be shipped to children and pregnant women worth USD 4.5 million and vaccines and pharmaceuticals worth USD 3.5 million.