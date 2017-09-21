South Korea will Send Humanitarian Aid to North Korea
South Korea has approved a plan to send USD 8 million in humanitarian aid to North Korea, the South Korean reunification minister, Cho Ming-gion, said, reported by Sega.
"We have repeatedly stated that we will continue to send humanitarian aid to North Korea in view of the poor conditions in which children and pregnant women live there despite political problems," he said.
UN enforced new sanctions a few days ago against North Korea after its sixth nuclear test earlier this month, Reuters recalls. North American food will be shipped to children and pregnant women worth USD 4.5 million and vaccines and pharmaceuticals worth USD 3.5 million.
- » The Swiss Municipality of Lausanne Helps the Bulgarian City of Pernik
- » Boyko Borisov Welcomed Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo
- » Boyko Borisov Met with the Russian Prosecutor General
- » Kuwait Expelled the DPRK's Ambassador
- » Bulgarian President Will Take Part in the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly
- » Russia's General Prosecutor will Visit his Counterpart Tsatsarov in Bulgaria