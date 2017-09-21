Rex Tillerson: We have "Significant Problems" with the Iranian Nuclear Agreement

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that his country has "significant problems" with Iran's nuclear agreement, France press reported.

His statement was made shortly after the first general meeting of the six countries involved in the deal with Tehran representatives came into conflict with the opinion of Frederica Mogherini, who earlier said there was no need to renegotiate the deal.

According to Tillerson, the clause that states restrictions on Iran's nuclear weapons will be lifted after 2025 is "unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters, Mogherini said that "there is no need to renegotiate parts of the agreement because the agreement affects a nuclear program" and is successful. The comment was made after the six countries participating in the agreement had a common meeting. "We all agreed that all parties are respecting their agreements," Mogherini said.