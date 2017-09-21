Mayor Banned a Protest Against the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office

Bulgaria: Mayor Banned a Protest Against the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office

The mayor of Aytos Vasil Edrev banned a protest against the activity of local prosecution and police, BNR announced.

The Organization for the Protection of Bulgarian Citizens initiated a rally after four people were arrested over beating Iliyan Mavrov, they were released in less than a day and the district prosecutor's office did not request permanent arrest for them. The man was attacked in the village of Maglen on Friday, after he went looking for a missing worker. He was struck with an ax in his head as well as with other objects, Stefan Petrov, one of the organizers of the protest, explained.

"We want a thorough investigation into the Aytos police and the prosecution, it is not normal for a person to be beaten with an ax in his head and that to be qualified as a mild injury. "We have doubts that some people are hiding for their crimes in Aytos," says Petrov .

According to the prosecutor's office, Mavrov has made the first step in the conflict by shooting an electric shock gun against his attackers. The investigation continues. There is a video recording of the incident. The Mayor of Aytos banned the protest because the place is inconvenient and threatens to provoke an ethnic conflict. However, citizens are expected to meet at 11 am in the city center.

