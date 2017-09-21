The World War II Bomb Found at the Airport in Frankfurt is Now Destroyed

Bulgaria: The World War II Bomb Found at the Airport in Frankfurt is Now Destroyed Source: Twitter

The intact World War II bomb, located near Terminal 2 at Frankfurt Airport, was successfully disposed of on Wednesday, DPA reported, referring to the local police.

The 50-kilogram bomb was discovered on Tuesday morning during excavation works to build a new metro link to the airport. The police partially evacuated Terminal 2 and five hotels. The flights at the airport were not affected by the incident, but the nearby A3 bus had to be temporarily closed after midnight.

