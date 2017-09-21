North Korea Shrugs off Donald Trump's Threat as 'Dog's Bark'

North Korea’s foreign minister has brushed aside US President Donald Trump's fiery threat to destroy his nation, comparing it to a "dog's bark" and suggesting Pyongyang would not be deterred by the rhetoric, The Telegraph writes.



Trump used his stormy maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to warn the North that Washington would "totally destroy" it if the US or its allies was attacked.



The bellicose speech came after months of escalating tensions over advances in the rogue weapons programme operated by Pyongyang, which has defied tough sanctions to launch its sixth and largest nuclear test and to fire a series of missiles over Japan.

Arriving in New York for the UN meetings, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho was mobbed with questions from reporters about the Trump speech and replied with a proverb.



"There is a saying that marching goes on even when dogs bark," he said as he entered his hotel on Wednesday.



"If they are trying to shock us with the sound of a dog's bark they are clearly having a dog dream."



Pyongyang's stated aim is to be able to target the US mainland and the nation has flaunted the advances in its weapons programme in recent weeks, with the September test of what it said was a miniaturised H-bomb capable of being loaded onto a rocket.



The country also tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range.