Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels

Society » INCIDENTS | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels Archive

A man set himself on fire in the center of Brussels on Tuesday night, local media reported.

Subsequently, the prosecution said it was suicide. The victim is a Belgian citizen of 32 years. He arrived in front of the Court House alone, with a plastic bottle of fuel which he poured over himself and started fire.

Then he jumped from a high terrace. According to the prosecutor's office, the man suffered from "deep psychological problems". It is specified that the man has died from his wounds.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brussels, set on fire, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria