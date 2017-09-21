Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels
Archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man set himself on fire in the center of Brussels on Tuesday night, local media reported.
Subsequently, the prosecution said it was suicide. The victim is a Belgian citizen of 32 years. He arrived in front of the Court House alone, with a plastic bottle of fuel which he poured over himself and started fire.
Then he jumped from a high terrace. According to the prosecutor's office, the man suffered from "deep psychological problems". It is specified that the man has died from his wounds.
- » More than 100 People are Missing after a Boat Sinks off Libya
- » A Plane was Evacuated before Departure from Paris
- » Tram Derails on Sofia's Skobelev Boulevard
- » At Least Three Children Died in a Fire at a Children's Complex in Odessa
- » Eight People Died in a Storm in the Western Part of Romania
- » Man Opened Fire at a Nightclub in Berlin
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)