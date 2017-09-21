Man Set Himself on Fire in front of the Palace of Justice in Brussels

A man set himself on fire in the center of Brussels on Tuesday night, local media reported.

Subsequently, the prosecution said it was suicide. The victim is a Belgian citizen of 32 years. He arrived in front of the Court House alone, with a plastic bottle of fuel which he poured over himself and started fire.

Then he jumped from a high terrace. According to the prosecutor's office, the man suffered from "deep psychological problems". It is specified that the man has died from his wounds.