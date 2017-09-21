The Brussels Report on Bulgaria will be Released in November

The European Commission (EC) will present its monitoring report for Bulgaria earlier than expected - in November this year. The reason is the beginning of the Bulgarian presidency of the European Union (EU) on 1 January, Nova TV reported.

Traditionally, the reports for Bulgaria and Romania are published in mid-January, but the EC decided it would put Sofia in difficult position if they publish such a document as the country is holding the rotating EU presidency. In the last monitoring presented in January, the EC reported the 10-year period of Bulgaria's and Romania's membership of the EU and their progress on the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. The European Commission has already announced that monitoring may go into partial surveillance or be discontinued. The condition is Sofia to implement 17 recommendations for reforms and the fight against high-level corruption and organized crime. Brussels expects from Bulgaria anti-corruption law, transparency in the election of the Supreme Judicial Council, accountability of the Prosecutor General and closed cases of high-level corruption.

So far, the Bulgarian authorities have done nothing on the recommendations of the mission of European prosecutors in Sofia, which ended at the end of last year. These recommendations are an integral part of the Brussels political report and the demands posed to our country. So far, the only response of the Bulgarian authorities is a road map developed by the Ministry of Justice. However, there is no plan to meet one of the most important requests. Including the recommendation, the head of the National Investigation Service (NIS) to be functionally independent of the Chief Prosecutor. European prosecutors insist that the investigating chairman be able to initiate a case against the Chief Prosecutor if there is evidence of a crime. This is necessary because under the current legislation the Chief Prosecutor is absolutely untouchable.