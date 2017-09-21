Compensations from Ryanair for over 300,000 Passengers Affected by Cancelled Flights

The Ryanair low-cost carrier promises to solve the problem of over 95% of the affected passengers from the cancelled 2100 flights of the airline until the end of the week, reports Mediapool.

All 315,000 passengers affected by cancellations over the next 6 weeks were notified by e-mail on September 18th (Monday), the Irish company said in a statement. They were offers for alternative flights or refunds for paid tickets, according to European requirements. The number of passengers affected is less than the initially announced 390,000, because September's preliminary reservations were 90%, compared with 70% in October, the company said. Out of a total of 103,000 Ryanair flights in the next six weeks, only 2100 flights were cancelled. Among them are more than 20 flights to and from Sofia, mainly to London's Stansted Airport.

In addition, more than a fifth of those affected - more than 63,000 - will be reimbursed the amounts paid by the end of the business day on Wednesday. The airline has hired additional customer service personnel to accelerate the handling of flight change requests and the reimbursement of the passengers concerned. "Ryanair" hopes to process the requests of over 95% of affected customers by the end of this week, the report said. "We sincerely apologize to every one of the 315,000 customers whose initial flights were cancelled for a period of 6 weeks in September and October," said Kenye Jacobs, marketing director of the airline.