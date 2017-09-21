Minister of Tourism: 'Four Beach Concessions will be Suspended'

''Termination of a total of four concession contracts on beaches is forthcoming. Two contracts will be suspended for system violations. These are the beaches "Central Beach Sozopol" and "Sunny day". This was pointed out by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova. She explained that these tenants did  not paid the concession payments. 

Two other contracts will be suspended after a mutual agreement - the new tenants have convinced that they will not be able to use the beach as they want. These are in Obzor and Lozenets, where there was unregulated construction, she added.

Next year there will be greeting cards for all tourists, said Angelkova and pointed out that Bulgaria is reporting growth in the revenues from the summer tourist season.

 

 

bTV

Tags: beaches, Nikolina Angelkova, tourism, concession
