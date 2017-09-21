Theresa May: 'World Should Take ‘All Necessary Measures’ to Combat North Korea Nuclear Threat'

Theresa May has raised the prospect of backing military action against North Korea as she denounced the regime for its “outrageous proliferation” of nuclear weapons. Speaking at the United Nations general assembly in New York, she called for the world’s leading powers to intensify efforts to force Kim Jong-un to abandon his nuclear programme, reported Inews.

They should be prepared to take “all necessary measures” to tackle the North Korean threat, the Prime Minister said.



She delivered her warning just a day after President Donald Trump told the UN that the United States was ready to “totally destroy” the rogue state if it attacked America or its allies.





Mrs May said the UN security council members should take tougher action against North Korea which “continues to defy and provoke the international community and threaten its neighbours”. She said: “Unless all Security Council members continue to live up to the special responsibilities that are placed upon us and, in seeking to resolve this crisis, be prepared to take all necessary measures to tackle this threat, we will not be able to bring stability to the Korean peninsula. “So as the world looks on, I am calling for further steps and for nations with this special responsibility to work together, and exert the pressure we know is necessary to force Kim Jong-un to change his ways. Let us not fail this time.”





