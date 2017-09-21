BGN 623m Additional Funds For Renovation of Bulgarian Schools Will be Granted by the Council of Ministers

BGN 624 million additional funds will be granted by the Council of Ministers for the improvement of the school infrastructure and the rehabilitation of school buildings, reported bTV.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov soon will provide more information on the planned investments. They come under the ministry's Operational Program "Regions for Growth" for the 2014-2020 period.

The event will also include the ministers of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev and the Minister of Youth and Sport Krasen Kralev, as well as mayors of beneficiary municipalities under the program.