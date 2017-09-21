Parsons Green Bomb: Police Make Sixth Arrest in Inquiry

World | September 21, 2017, Thursday // 09:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Parsons Green Bomb: Police Make Sixth Arrest in Inquiry pixabay.com

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in south London in connection with last Friday's terror attack on a Tube train.

The teenager was detained after officers executed a warrant in Thornton Heath at about 00:05 BST on Thursday, BBC reported.

It takes the total number of arrests in the investigation to six, all of whom remain in custody at a south London police station.

A homemade bomb partially exploded on a rush hour District Line train at Parsons Green, injuring 30 people.

Police have begun a search of the property where the teenager was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command, said: This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tube train, arrested, terrorist attack, London
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria