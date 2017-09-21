Parsons Green Bomb: Police Make Sixth Arrest in Inquiry

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in south London in connection with last Friday's terror attack on a Tube train.



The teenager was detained after officers executed a warrant in Thornton Heath at about 00:05 BST on Thursday, BBC reported.



It takes the total number of arrests in the investigation to six, all of whom remain in custody at a south London police station.



A homemade bomb partially exploded on a rush hour District Line train at Parsons Green, injuring 30 people.



Police have begun a search of the property where the teenager was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.



Commander Dean Haydon, head of Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command, said: This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.