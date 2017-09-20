Trump Threatens To ‘Totally Destroy’ North Korea

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said, referring to his nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He then said the U.S. “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if the regime does not tamp down its nuclear development and if it threatens the U.S. and its allies.

In a clear nod to his conservative base, Trump pledged to “crush the loser terrorists” and “stop radical Islamic terrorism.”

He also strongly indicated that he would not remain in the Iranian nuclear deal, which is up for renewal next month, calling it “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the U.S. has ever entered into” and “an embarrassment.”

Trump’s speech presented another opportunity to push his “America First” foreign policy vision, this time in front of an international body he has often maligned.