Trump Threatens To ‘Totally Destroy’ North Korea
President Donald Trump forcefully defended the United States and condemned North Korea and Iran in his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly, hailing “strong, sovereign nations” and urging fellow world leaders to “put your countries first,” while trying to strike a cordial tone on the international alliances he had previously criticized.
“As president of the United States, I will always put America first,” he said. “The United States will always be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies, but we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return.”
Trump’s speech Tuesday was an important test on the world stage, as the U.N. grapples with international crises, including North Korea’s growing nuclear program, terrorism and climate change.
