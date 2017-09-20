Borisov: Every Country in the Balkans Must be Connected with a Highway

Business » INDUSTRY | September 20, 2017, Wednesday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Borisov: Every Country in the Balkans Must be Connected with a Highway Source: Twitter

Every country in the Balkans should be connected by rail and highway to each other, as we are connected with Skopje, Belgrade, Tirana. Each Balkan country must have access to each other. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the opening of the Bulgarian-Polish Business Forum in Sofia Tech Park, FOCUS News Agency reported.

"We meet once a year to hold bilateral meetings so that, if there are unresolved problems, we can resolve them. Bulgaria and Poland are one of the countries that are currently above the European growth rate of the economy. We are making a lot of effort on the farms and in what we are trying to do in Bulgaria - reducing the administrative burden, "the Bulgarian Prime Minister said. According to him, the investments made in Bulgaria are already mainly in the industry - factories and the economy.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boiko Borisov, highway, Balkans, railway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria