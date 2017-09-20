Borisov: Every Country in the Balkans Must be Connected with a Highway

Every country in the Balkans should be connected by rail and highway to each other, as we are connected with Skopje, Belgrade, Tirana. Each Balkan country must have access to each other. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the opening of the Bulgarian-Polish Business Forum in Sofia Tech Park, FOCUS News Agency reported.

"We meet once a year to hold bilateral meetings so that, if there are unresolved problems, we can resolve them. Bulgaria and Poland are one of the countries that are currently above the European growth rate of the economy. We are making a lot of effort on the farms and in what we are trying to do in Bulgaria - reducing the administrative burden, "the Bulgarian Prime Minister said. According to him, the investments made in Bulgaria are already mainly in the industry - factories and the economy.