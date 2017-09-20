Austria: There are New Migration Routes Through Bulgaria and Romania

''In the Balkans, through Bulgaria and Romania new migration routes appeared'', Austrian Defense Minister Hans-Peter Dosoczil said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

"According to our recent data, new routes have begun to emerge in the Balkans," the minister said, adding that this is happening after Hungary and Macedonia "have significantly strengthened measures to protect the EU's external borders."

According to him, "many refugees are trying to reach the northern part of Europe through Slovakia, choosing a route through Romania or Bulgaria."

Dascocil believes it is necessary to set up centers in African countries, such as in Mali and Niger, where refugee status claims in European countries will be considered. These centers can be maintained and guarded by military units of EU member states in coordination with the UN.

The Minister recalled that 20,000 new migrants arrived in Austria this year, of which 12,000 have applied for asylum. According to the Austrian authorities, about 8,000 of them entered Austria through the Balkans.

