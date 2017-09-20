Hurricane Maria Hit Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, BTA reported.
The eye of the storm, which is of the fourth degree, is located near the city of Yakukoa. The winds are 250 km/h. The storm is 75 kilometers southeast of San Juan.
The hurricane moves northeast at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour.
