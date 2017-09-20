China has Launched a Giant Tanker Ship

China's world's largest new-generation ore tanker in the world was dropped out of the shipyard in Qingdao (east Shandong province). Thus, as reported by TASS, the final stage of work on the ship begins, involving the testing of all its systems.

Chinese media call the tanker a "sea giant", as at its height the vessel is comparable to a ten-storey building. The length of the tanker with a displacement of 400,000 tons is 362 meters and the height is 30.4 meters. The ship can carry autonomous transitions up to 25.5 thousand nautical miles and develop a speed of 14.5 knots. The total area of ​​its decks is equal to three football pitches. China plans to build up to 30 similar vessels. It is said that the new tanker will be based on the purpose of transporting iron ore from Brazil, which is the main supplier of this raw material to China.

For now, there is no information on when the giant tanker will start operating commercially.