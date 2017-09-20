New Мeasures to Scale up EU Cybersecurity

A new set of wide-ranging measures to build strong cybersecurity in the European Union is on the table. The European Commission has proposed the creation of an EU Cybersecurity Agency to assist member states in dealing with cyber-attacks, as well as a new European certification scheme that will ensure that products and services in the digital world are safe to use.

The announcement was made by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during his State of the Union Address on September 13. He said: “In the past three years, we have made progress in keeping Europeans safe online. But Europe is still not well equipped when it comes to cyber-attacks. This is why, today, the Commission is proposing new tools, including a European Cybersecurity Agency, to help defend us against such attacks.”

Adding to Juncker’s announcement, Federica Mogherini, High Representative/Vice-President, said: “The EU will pursue an international cyber policy promoting an open, free and secure cyberspace as well as support efforts to develop norms of responsible state behaviour, apply international law and confidence building measures in cybersecurity”.

According to Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, no country can face cybersecurity challenges alone.

“Our initiatives strengthen cooperation so that EU countries can tackle these challenges together. We also propose new measures to boost investment in innovation and promote cyberhygiene,” he said.

Julian King, Commissioner for the Security Union, said: “We need to work together to build our resilience, to drive technological innovation, to boost deterrence, reinforcing traceability and accountability, and harness international cooperation, to promote our collective cybersecurity.”

