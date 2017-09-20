Hourly Labour Cost in Bulgaria Rose by 11.0% Compared to the 2nd Quarter of 2016
Preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for the second quarter of 2017 indicate that the total.
The total hourly labour cost grew by 10.6% in industry, by 11.5% in services and by 4.7% in construction. The breakdown by economic activities showed that the highest annual growths in total labour costs were recorded in ‘Real estate activities’ - 16.8%, ‘Administrative and support service activities’ - 16.1%, ‘Professional, scientific and technical activities’ - 14.6%.
The lowest increase in total labour costs was observed in ‘Construction’ by 4.7%, ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ by 5.0% and ‘Financial and insurance activities’ - 5.7%. In the structure of the total labour costs, the wages and salaries costs per hour worked grew by 10.7% in comparison with a year earlier, while the other (non-wage) costs rose by 12.4%.
Among the economic activities in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 the growth rate of wages and salaries component ranged from 4.7% in ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ to 17.0% in ‘Real estate activities’
