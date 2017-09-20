Authorities Evacuated Liverpool Street Underground Station in London
Source: Twitter
London police evacuated part of the capital under "security measures," reported Independent.
Officers are seen patrolling in the areas of Liverpool Street Main Railway Station, the newspaper said. This happened after the discovery of a suspicious package. The package was found at Wilson Street and forced the police to initiate a lockdown at nearby Liverpool Street and Moorgate at about 9:52am local time. Traffic disruption should be expected in the vicinity.
