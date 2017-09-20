Bulgarian National Assembly Elected a Total of 11 Members of the Supreme Judicial Council

The National Assembly elected a total of 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the quota of the Parliament by the Judicial and Prosecutor's College, reported BGNES.

Six members were elected as judges.

5 members were elected to the Prosecutor's College.

For the first time, MPs voted for members of the Judicial Council by a qualified majority - ie. one candidate had to receive more than two-thirds of the votes of MPs or over 160 votes. The new SJC should be operational on October 3.