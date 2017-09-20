Iran Backing Promotion of Ties with Bulgaria

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on Tuesday that economic and private sectors in the two countries should be encouraged and supported to strengthen their ties and enhance cooperation, IRNA reported.



Referring to the strategic position of Iran and Bulgaria, and the plan to connect Iran's railroad to the Black Sea and Europe through Azerbaijan and Georgia, President Rouhani said, 'Iran and Bulgaria can use this capacity to expand ties in railway and trade sectors.'



Rouhani said, 'Iran, as an oil and natural gas resourceful country can meet Europe's needs for energy.



'Iran is ready to expand its energy cooperation with Bulgaria, as well,' the Iranian President added.



Rouhani said, 'After Iran nuclear deal, Tehran and Sofia are determined to improve political, economic, scientific and cultural relations by relying on the vast potentials they possess and advancements they have achieved to further expanding economic ties.'

He also, referring to Iran's technological breakthroughs, called for expansion of mutual academic and scientific relations.



President Rouhani encouraged public and private energy companies in Bulgaria to invest on projects in Iran.

Iran is ready to absorb 200 billion dollars in foreign investments in its energy sector, he said.



President Rouhani also said that direct flight between capitals of the two countries can have a positive effect on tourism and strengthen relations between the people of Iran and Bulgaria.



Formation of joint committees can also be beneficial to explore development of relations, he added.