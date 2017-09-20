NIMH: Short Rains with Thunders in Some Areas, Hails are Possible

Clouds will develop from West to East today, with short rains and thunders in some places, mainly in the northwestern half of the country. There are conditions for hails, too, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.



There will be light to moderate wind from South-Southeast, in the afternoon from Northwest with cold air.



Maximum temperatures will vary from 25-26° in the western part of the country to 33-34° in the southeastern regions, where it will be sunny during most of the day.