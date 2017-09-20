The Swiss Municipality of Lausanne Helps the Bulgarian City of Pernik

According to a project implemented in partnership with the Swiss municipality of Lausanne, administrations in Pernik, community centers, kindergartens will receive computer systems, servers and peripherals, the press office of the district administration announced.

This was agreed between the governor Irena Sokolova and Michel Redmer, Beatris Vito - representatives of the municipality of Lausanne and the chairman of the Bulgarian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce Bonnie Bonev. Last year the Municipality of Pernik and the United Children Complex received computers and equipment under the "Restart" project, realized jointly with the municipality of Lausanne.

Sokolova has declared the desire to provide modern computer equipment in schools in the region. It has presented the need of hospitals in the area of ​​renewing medical equipment and supplying specialized equipment. The Swiss partners are committed to connecting with a satellite organization to help them donate.