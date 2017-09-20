Leonardo DiCaprio Announces USD 20 Million Grant to Battle Climate Change

Leonardo DiCaprio Announces USD 20 Million Grant to Battle Climate Change

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio donated USD 20 million in grants through his environmental foundation, NOVA informs.

The Oscar winner, who founded his organization in 1998, said the amount would be distributed to more than 100 organizations committed to environmental sustainability.

"We are proud to support the work of more than 100 organizations in the country and abroad, these beneficiaries are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations and addressing urgent climate change challenges," he told at a conference on climate change at Yale University in New Haven.

The longtime environmentalist noted that investing in these organizations could help build a "brighter future for all of us".

"There are many proven technologies for renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable agriculture, so we can start building a brighter future for all of us," explained the Hollywood star.

