US-backed Forces Liberated 90% of Raqqa from Jihadists

The US-backed coalition liberated more than 90 percent of the Syrian city of Raqqa, which was under the control of the Islamic State, the agencies said.

"After stronger attacks, the US-led coalition released at least five key neighborhoods just in the last 48 hours," Syrian Human Rights Director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

"The Syrian Democratic Forces (UDF) already controls 90 per cent of the city "He added that the members of the jihadist group are now confined to the center of the Cancun," Islamic State "took over the city in 2014, declaring it the" capital of its caliphate. "It quickly became the synonym of the greatest atrocities committed by extreme Islamists.