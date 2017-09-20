Belgium will Return Sudanese who Illegally Entered the Country to their Homeland

Belgium and Sudan have entered into an agreement on the return of Sudanese who have illegally entered Belgian land, local media reported.

The deal suffers from the strong criticism of the opposition Socialist Party and human rights defenders. A week ago, Belgian secretary of state for asylum and migration, Theo Franken, met in Brussels with Sudanese Ambassador Mustafad Sadik, a former director of Sudanese secret services.

The delegation from the Sudanese side also had three representatives of the interior ministry of the African state, BTA reports. According to Franken, the meeting will be followed by the largest operation to establish the identity of foreigners in Belgium. The media said there were 158 Sudanese detained in Brussels and taken to a closed-door migrant center.

Human Rights Defenders note that Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court with charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes following the events in Darfur. According to them, Franken's actions undermine the image of Belgium on the international scene.