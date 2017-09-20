Bulgarian President will Deliver a Speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations

President Rumen Radev will speak at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. The speech of the Bulgarian head of state will start around 19:00. Novinite.bg reports. 

Meanwhile bilateral meetings of the Bulgarian delegation continue. During a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, President Radev has received firm assurances that the Bulgarian community in Ukraine will not be affected in any way by the law limiting mother tongue training in Ukrainian schools next year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva discussed the situation in Libya at a meeting with fellow diplomats from the European Union. 

