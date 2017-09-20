Boyko Borisov Welcomed Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov welcomed his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo to the Council of Ministers building, FOCUS News Agency reported.

They will hold a "tete-a-tete" meeting, which will be followed by plenary talks between government delegations. The main topics of the talks are the development of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on economic relations as well as the priorities during the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council, the migration pressure on Europe and the security of the external borders as well as other issues on the European agenda.

Later, the two Prime Ministers will make official greetings at the Bulgarian-Polish Business Forum in Sofia Tech Park. During its official visit, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo will also meet with the Speaker of the National Assembly Dimitar Glavchev.