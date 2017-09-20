Man Won the Biggest Jackpot in the History of Malaysia
A Malaysian businessman from Pinang won the record-breaking jackpot in the history of the national lottery - 69.6 million ringgit (USD 16.6 million).
The man whose name is not mentioned said that he had played in the lottery for four years, always choosing the numbers of his car. This time he changed his numbers and chose a random combination, BTA reported.
The lucky man will use the profits for charity, for repaying his loan obligations and for real estate investments. The previous record-breaking jackpot in Malaysia was in 2012 - 57 million ringgit (13.5 million dollars).
